Reuters has announced that Mastercard Inc said on Wednesday it was planning to offer support for some cryptocurrencies on its network this year, joining a string of big-ticket firms that have pledged similar support.
''The credit-card giant’s announcement comes days after Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment,'' the article explained.
''Mastercard already offers customers cards that allow people to transact using their cryptocurrencies, although without going through its network.''
"Doing this work will create a lot more possibilities for shoppers and merchants, allowing them to transact in an entirely new form of payment. This change may open merchants up to new customers who are already flocking to digital assets," Mastercard said.
Market implications
Asset manager BlackRock Inc and payments companies Square and PayPal have also recently backed cryptocurrencies which have helped to underpin the prospects of a cashless future, buoying the likes of Bitcoin and stablecoins.
