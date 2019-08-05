Mastercard bolstering a blockchain team for cryptocurrency and wallet products

The payments giant Mastercard is hiring for a number of roles looking for blockchain expertise.

The payments giant Mastercard is stepping up efforts to bolster its team within the blockchain field. They are set to hire a number of blockchain professionals, including; several senior roles, as the company are suggested to be keen on developing cryptocurrency and wallet products.

Mastercard’s company career website, lists that they are seeking; a senior blockchain engineer and engineering lead, director for product development and innovation, vice president for product management and director of product management for cryptocurrency and wallets.



There are also other senior roles that Mastercard is looking to fill, they also of which mention expertise in the blockchain tech, as an example; vice president of network tech product management, director of payments platform and networks, senior analyst for strategic program management and others.