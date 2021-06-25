Bitcoin is recovering from a volatile shakeout. Options expiry has large open interest around $40K.
Bitcoin traded higher after holding support around $32,000 on Thursday. Bearish sentiment is starting to wane as buyers fuel a relief rally from Tuesday’s shakeout low of around $29,000. The cryptocurrency is up about 4% over the past 24 hours, but is still down about 8% over the past seven days.
Latest prices
Cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $34949, +6.51%
- Ether (ETH) $2,016, +5.48%
Traditional markets:
- S&P 500: 4266.39, +0.58%
- Gold: $1773.4, -0.31%
- 10-year Treasury yield closed at 1.492%, compared with 1.489% on Wednesday
Bitcoin options expiry
As June comes to a close, roughly 69,000 bitcoin is set to expire at a notional value of $2.37 billion, according to data source Genesis Volatility.
“Max pain levels are good to keep an eye on going into an options expiration like this,” wrote Greg Magadini, CEO of Genesis Volatility, in an email to CoinDesk. The max pain level for bitcoin implies a rally up to about $40,000, which is also the strike price with the most open interest.
Chart shows June options expiry open interest and notional value data. Source: Genesis Volatility
At the current price, this will be the second smallest month-end options expiry of the year, compared to a notional value of about $6 billion in March.
This month’s options expiry will occur with lower volume and a tight trading range this month, suggesting weak demand from buyers.
Chart shows the recent decline in bitcoin options volume. Source: Skew
Ether loses ground to bitcoin
Ether’s market-capitalization relative to bitcoin is below 40%, according to Skew. A similar situation occurred in 2018, which preceded a period of underperformance in ETH vs. BTC.
Chart shows the recent pullback in ETH market cap versus BTC. Source: Skew
The chart below shows ETH/BTC declining from resistance over the past month. There is short-term support at the 100-day moving average, although technicals suggest the ratio could see further downside.
ETH/BTC is declining from resistance. Source: TradingView
Crypto goes mainstream
Cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly mainstream, with Citigroup being the latest megabank to roll out crypto services to at least some of its customers.
Citigroup’s wealth management division has formed a new unit called Digital Assets Group, which will be helmed by Alex Kriete and Greg Girasole of the bank’s Citi Global Wealth Investments (CGWI) arm. The unit will be “focusing on all aspects of this fast-growing space of blockchain enabled finance,” according to the bank.
Meanwhile, U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is entering the Japanese market. The Nasdaq-listed exchange’s subsidiary registered with the Financial Services Agency (FSA), the country’s financial watchdog, on June 18.
Altcoin roundup
- While bitcoin and most alternative cryptocurrencies are slowly recovering from the latest market sell-off, the price of the coin internet computer (ICP), which was once the star of the space, sank from $630 to $34 in less than two months. “With prices retreating across the industry, the most recently hyped projects have been among those hardest hit,” said Rick Delaney, senior analyst at OKEx Insights. “In ICP’s case, it seems the harder and faster it pumps, the more severe the dump.”
- Two of South Korea’s four largest exchanges, Upbit and Bithumb, have been delisting altcoins as they prepare for an upcoming regulatory overhaul. Delisting announcements have caused prices for many altcoins to plummet by 50% or more, causing considerable losses among retail investors.
Other Markets
Almost all digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 ended up in green on Wednesday.
Notable winners as of 21:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):
cardano (ADA) +15.25%
xrp (XRP) +12.54%
algorand (ALGO) +11.32%
Notable loser:
USD coin (USDC) -0.01%
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XLM price could skyrocket 45% if it can reclaim this critical barrier
XLM has slipped below the range low after the recent crash. Despite the minor recovery rally, Stellar is trading below it. Going forward, the remittance token’s future is dependent on this barrier and will play a pivotal role in deciding its short-term future.
LINK price prepares for 22% lit off amid Chainlink adoption
Chainlink fuels most of the DeFi projects with its reliable and accurate price data. Glitch Finance and Lever are two recent additions that will leverage its oracle solutions. While the former focuses on improving the DeFi landscape and dApps ...
Ripple serves deposition subpoena on former SEC official to testify on XRP case
The legal battle between the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs continues as the blockchain firm requests to bring a former SEC member to testify.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon looks to advance 38%
MATIC price suffered a fatal fall between June 20 and June 22, but the recovery has been equally swift. After managing to undo most of its losses, Polygon is range-bound between two crucial levels ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.