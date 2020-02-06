After a short respite, the crypto market, led by Bitcoin, has moved back to the growth phase. Over the last 24 hours, total capitalization jumped by $13bn. Bitcoin grew by more than 4% and traded close to $9,650 by 10:00 GMT on Thursday. Almost all altcoins have also moved to a steady upward trend. Especially worth mentioning is Ethereum (ETH), which has added 9% in the last 24 hours, reaching $208, having crossed the round mark. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) also shows an impressive growth of almost 14% to $440.
As the crypto market grows, many analysts, including Josh Rager, announce a change of trend, and the new altcoin season. There is every reason for that, especially given the price dynamics related to the coronavirus and traditional market. At the beginning of the next bullish spiral, the crypto community linked this growth to the virus, geopolitics, overbought stocks, tying to gold dynamics, and other factors.
So what do we see now? Panic around the epidemic has eased: Chinese scientists are actively convincing the international community that they have taken control of the situation and developed a vaccine. This news provoked further stock growth; oil bounced back while gold declined. Besides, there is extremely positive news about US-China trade war. In theory, all this could lead to a reversal of the Bitcoin and the entire market to a decline.
So how could Bitcoin get a significant impulse on the background of the coronavirus spreading? It is quite possible to assume a scenario where the epidemic spreads to many countries of the world, provoking governments to close borders. This would immediately lead to a breakdown of all established supply chains and a drop in trade volumes. The end of broad free trade between countries could cause restrictions on capital movements, as panic provokes asset flight. In that case, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could indeed be considered beneficiaries of the "feast at a time of plague".
Nevertheless, the situation is improving, and we see active growth. All this suggests that Bitcoin for investors is in a border zone. It's not a traditional risk asset, as its volatility is still off the charts compared to popular currencies and equities; and yet, it's not a safe-haven.
Most likely, we are witnessing a situation where investors, investing in stocks against the backdrop of growing optimism, diversify some funds towards Bitcoin. The first cryptocurrency, in its turn, is pulling the rest of the crypto market upwards.
We can assume that BTC will follow the sentiment of large investors, receiving impulses depending on the general direction of the market. Price dynamics can be heated up by the participants of the crypto market themselves, who, however, probably, no longer have the same driving force, which once pushed the rate to $20,000.
FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, registration number 509956. CFDs are leveraged products that incur a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital invested. Please ensure that you understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.
Disclaimer: This material is considered a marketing communication and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice or an investment recommendation or, an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. FxPro does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. FxPro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any employee of FxPro, a third party or otherwise. This material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements promoting the independence of investment research and it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice. Any opinions made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinions of FxPro. This communication must not be reproduced or further distributed without the prior permission of FxPro. Risk Warning: CFDs, which are leveraged products, incur a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all your invested capital. Therefore, CFDs may not be suitable for all investors. You should not risk more than you are prepared to lose. Before deciding to trade, please ensure you understand the risks involved and take into account your level of experience. Seek independent advice if necessary. FxPro Financial Services Ltd is authorised and regulated by the CySEC (licence no. 078/07) and FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, Number 509956.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin bulls are poised for mega trend; $10,000 within reach
Bitcoin resumed the upside trend after a short period of consolidation and hit a new high of 2020. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,6720.
EOS/USD breaks free from the range; $5.00 on radars
EOS, now the 8th largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.2 billion, has gained over 8% in recent 24 hours to trade at $4.57 by press time.
Bitcoin bulls aim at $10,000; Ethereum stages an impressive rally
The cryptocurrency market is on fire with Bitcoin and all major altcoins growing sharply during earlu US hours.
XLM/USD goes ballistic
Stellar's XLM, the 13th largest digital coin with the current market value of $1.34 billion, has gained over 7% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0700 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.