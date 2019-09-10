Monday, Sept. 9 — Cryptocurrency markets are largely trading sideways with most changes among the top-20 coins not exceeding 1% on the day.

Market visualization. Source: Coin360

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading sideways for the better part of the day and seems to be holding above the $10,300 price mark. The coin saw a low of $10,080 earlier before moving to an intraday high of around $10,400, and is currently trading at $10,354, showing a small loss of 0.41% on the day.

In a crypto price analysis for Cointelegraph earlier today, Rakesh Upadhyay stated that the Bitcoin price could stay relatively stable as traders are setting themselves up ahead of the launch of Bakkt’s long-anticipated Bitcoin futures platform. 

Bitcoin’s 24-hour price chart. Source: Coin360

As Cointelegraph reported on Sept. 9, United States Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton said that, although significant steps have been taken to address regulatory concerns vis-a-vis a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, there is still work to be done.

The number one altcoin, Ether (ETH), is not doing any better than Bitcoin today as it is showing little to no price movement. The coin is currently trading at $182.52, up 0.83% on the day.

Ether 24-hour price chart. Source: Coin360

Ripple’s XRP token has continued to trade within a range this week and is currently showing a loss of around 0.82% on the day. At press time, the world’s third-most popular coin is trading at $0.259, which is around the exact same price as seven days ago.

XRP 7-day price chart. Source: Coin360

Other coins in the top-20 fared slightly worse, with Bitcoin SV (BSV) dropping 4.5% and Tezos (XTZ) dropping 5.52%, while EOS (EOS) is the only top-20 coin that is generating gains above 5%.

The total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market sits at $266.4 billion at press time, with Bitcoin’s dominance of total market cap dropping below 70% to 69.8% of the total.

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD sees only one prominent support level on the downside

BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday, following a bullish Monday. This Monday the price of BTC/USD went up from $10,330 to $10,350. This Tuesday, the price has gone down from $10,353 to $10,350.

TRON market update: TRX/USD gets ready for $0.0160

TRON (TRX) catapulted to the 13th position in the global cryptocurrency rating. The coin has gained nearly 3.5% of its value in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0158, off the recent low of $0.0139 reached on September 6. 

Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles above $180.00 as ETH 2.0 nears the final stage

The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.6 billion has broken above $180.00 to trade at  $182.40 to trade at the time of writing.  ETH/USD has gained 2.2% on a day-on-day basis and about 1% since the beginning of the day.

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD breaking away from Bitcoin and other major cryptos

Litecoin is outperforming most of the cryptocurrencies among the top 20 taking advantage of the bullish zone above $70 to push for gains towards $75. The crypto started the session on Tuesday at $69.9752 before shooting to an intraday high of $73.23. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind

Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.

