Veteran frontier markets investor Mark Mobius suggested that cryptocurrencies will boost the price of gold.
Canadian finance news outlet BNN Bloomberg interviewed Mark Mobius on Aug. 20. The legendary investor believes cryptocurrencies will help the rise of gold. He explained:
“You have all these currencies, new currencies coming into play. [...] I call them ‘psycho currencies,’ because it’s a matter of faith whether you believe in Bitcoin or any of the other cyber-currencies. I think with the rise of that, there’s going to be a demand for real, hard assets, and that includes gold.”
“Gold’s prospect long-term is up, up and up”
He also explained that he is deeply convinced that recent changes in monetary policy will assist gold’s rise. Mobius said:
“Gold’s long-term prospect is up, up and up, and the reason why I say that is money supply is up, up and up. [...] I think you have to be buying at any level, frankly.”
Today, gold is at a six-year high as the likelihood that the Federal Reserve and other central banks will continue easing their monetary policy becomes ever greater. The aim of such maneuvers would be to support growth, which has been impacted by the prolonged trade war between the United States and China.
Furthermore, as the U.S. Treasury market signals that a recession is probably coming, investors are looking at gold as a hedge. Mobius recommended allocating at least 10% of one’s portfolio into bullion. He also expects central banks to continue expanding the money supply and lowering interest rates.
According to dedicated website GoldPrice, gold is currently trading at $1,503 — up about 15.5% since the start of the current year. By comparison, Bitcoin is up over 300% in 2019.
As Cointelegraph reported at the end of July, Morgan Creek Digital Assets co-founder Anthony Pompliano says the European Central Bank’s expected dovish turn will provide “rocket fuel” for Bitcoin.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD vulnerable trading underneath $10,000, as price smashes out of bearish flag
Bitcoin price on Wednesday is trading in negative territory, nursing steep losses of some 7% in the session. The bear market continues to drag prices down across the board, with a lack of slowdown in sight.
Ripple market overview: XRP/USD recovery dealt a massive blow, capped under $0.27
Ripple bears continue to drill holes in key support areas. Last week’s attempt to correct above $0.3 hurdle miserably failed to gain traction above $0.29. For this reason, the price action that followed has been strongly bearish endangering viable support areas.
Ethereum market update: ETH smacks bulls in the face following trendline break
The bearish wave is not slowing down for the second day in a row. Ethereum’s failure to break above $205 hurdles seems to have killed bull’s confidence in the recovery.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD testing critical $70 zone to the downside
The founder of Litecoin (LTC), Charlie Lee, recently provided an update with regards to the implementation of MimbleWimble on the Litecoin network. The design is at present being worked on, as per his recent tweets:
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...