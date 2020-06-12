MakerDAO Technical Analysis: MKR/USD consolidation still in play, down 17% since the peak

- Maker is under a healthy consolidation considering the magnitude of the bull move.
- MKR/USD remains in a strong daily uptrend and the daily 12-EMA is still far away.
Despite the recent 17% pullback by MKR, the daily uptrend is still intact and it’s at no risk of being lost. The bulls will look at the daily 12-EMA for support. MKR is trading at $600 at the time of writing, fighting to defend this level. The RSI has cooled off a little but it’s still high.
MKR/USD daily chart
The 12-EMA is set at $550 which means that bulls still have around $50 of space to work with. The consolidation is definitely strong but considering the overall picture, it’s still healthy. The last time MKR pulled back was on May 31 after a huge bull move. MKR dropped 25% before returning to its bullish path, the bulls managed to defend the 12-EMA and continued from there.
Something similar seems to be happening now although the 12-EMA is still far away. The MACD remains extremely bullish.
MKR/USD 4-hour chart
MKR has lost its 4-hour uptrend and the 12-EMA as well as the 26-EMA. Both EMAs are getting close to a bear cross and the RSI is at its midpoint. A 4-hour downtrend is not enough for bulls to be concerned as the daily uptrend is really strong.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
