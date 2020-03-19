- MakerDAO could potentially use USDC as alternative collateral to help them manage liquidity risks.
- This move by MakerDAO will potentially allow locking up USDC, minting DAI and selling it for USDC.
The MakerDAO community is reportedly planning to add support for Circle’s UDSC. As per a community thread, USDC will be an alternative collateral to help them manage the liquidity risk that they're presently facing in an uncertain market. On March 16, MakerDAO’s Foundation Dev team had a call to discuss the code for a USDC collateral adaptor.
This move by MakerDAO will potentially allow locking up USDC, minting DAI and selling it for USDC to restore its liquidity and push its peg back toward $1. Additionally, it will enable vault holders to close their Vaults without bearing losses.
On the flip side, adding USDC support would decrease DAI’s decentralized “purity” since it would no longer be backed 100% by decentralized assets and add to its regulatory risk. A MakerDAO representative presented the following point to explain how USDC integration will not destroy the project’s decentralization:
DAI is decentralized because there is no central authority that mints or custodies or approves people's access to it. The individual does all of it for themselves, that's why the community is driving the parameters of the systems (per the discussions in forum).
The community has been discussing the potential for all kinds of assets as acceptable collateral in the system for ages. Many of those assets are not decentralized, like tokenized securities, should they ever be accepted by MKR holders. To say that DAI is not decentralized because of some of the assets that might back it would be erroneous.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin still locked under $5,500; Steem skyrockets
BTC/USD has been hovering close to $5,400, down 1.0% since the beginning of the day. BTC hit the intraday high at $5,475 but failed to hold the ground. Now it is moving within a short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility.
XRP/USD could close the week above $0.16
Ripple price is trading at $0.1476 after correcting a subtle 0.76% lower from $0.1480 (opening value). There was an attempt to push the price towards $0.15 but XRP/USD hit a wall at $0.1492.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD dancing at the edge of a cliff, freefall to $0.008 possible
Tron has a market value of $0.0105 on Thursday during the European trading session. Last week, Tron lost more than 60% of its value from $0.0185 to $0.00711.
BCH/USD freefall to $150 not out of the picture
Bitcoin Cash price is struggling to hold onto the support at $180. Advancements towards $200 failed to materialized. Bulls appear to be getting exhausted and are likely to step aside and allow Bitcoin Cash to make another dip towards $150
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.