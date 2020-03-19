MakerDAO could potentially use USDC as alternative collateral to help them manage liquidity risks.

The MakerDAO community is reportedly planning to add support for Circle’s UDSC. As per a community thread, USDC will be an alternative collateral to help them manage the liquidity risk that they're presently facing in an uncertain market. On March 16, MakerDAO’s Foundation Dev team had a call to discuss the code for a USDC collateral adaptor.

This move by MakerDAO will potentially allow locking up USDC, minting DAI and selling it for USDC to restore its liquidity and push its peg back toward $1. Additionally, it will enable vault holders to close their Vaults without bearing losses.

On the flip side, adding USDC support would decrease DAI’s decentralized “purity” since it would no longer be backed 100% by decentralized assets and add to its regulatory risk. A MakerDAO representative presented the following point to explain how USDC integration will not destroy the project’s decentralization: