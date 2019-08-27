Traders currently use coinmarketcap.com to find out what the most active coins are or to gather information about the market caps of existing coins.

Now the site has announced a new tool that will help enhance openness in the market.

Liquidity is key for traders especially ones that hold larger positions. Scaling in and out of positions can be hard and if you want to sell a large holding you want to do it without dropping the price.

In a meeting with other major players in the game dubbed Data Accountability & Transparency Alliance (DATA), brought together various exchanges who agreed to the alliance.

According to Coin Market Cap, the plan to utilize liquidity metrics in the ranking of the exchanges came about due to numerous problems associated with wash trading that is widespread as per the volume rankings being used in the firm’s website currently.