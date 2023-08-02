Market picture
The cryptocurrency market has regained its cap to above $1.18 trillion (+1.6% in 24 hours). The market's initial rebound on buying back the most sagging assets was supported by the unexpected news of Fitch downgrading the US long-term rating on Wednesday, which triggered an impulsive pull into Bitcoin and gold.
Bitcoin fell to $28.6K on Tuesday, hitting lows since June 21 amid market concerns over the Curve Finance hack and a likely drop in liquidity on the AAVE platform. The first cryptocurrency experienced impressive upward momentum, touching $30.0K early Wednesday morning. Although we do not see the realization of a rapid decline scenario, for Bitcoin now, the 50-day moving average plays the role of resistance. The chances of a rapid decline will increase sharply with Wednesday's close below $29.2K.
News background
TRON founder Justin Sun unexpectedly withdrew about $52 million in stablecoins from the decentralized finance protocol AAVE, impacting borrowing rates. In parallel, Sun announced a partnership between Tron and Curve. These actions stopped the slide of confidence in the cryptocurrency market and brought some speculative buyers back.
A positive signal for Bitcoin could be an increase in the reserves of mining pools. They reduced sales of cryptocurrency and resumed its accumulation, noted in CryptoQuant.
The U.S. will tax income from staking. The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued a new clarification, according to which the funds received from staking are considered income and should be taxed.
Tether, the issuer of USDT, the largest USDT stablecoin by capitalisation, reported excess reserves of $850 million, formed at the end of the second quarter of 2023.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum buying spree likely in August as DAI whale holdings climb higher
Alt season ended with the close of July, however, Bitcoin price action is disappointing for market participants. Heading into August, BTC price is below the $30,000 psychological level.
BALD rug pull wipes out 90% of value, hitting Base DEX LeetSwap: A timeline of events
BALD emerged as the latest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, drawing degen crypto traders to speculate over massive gains within the first 48 hours of its launch.
Boring Bitcoin price action pushes investors to animal-themed cryptos and into one-way Layer 2 solutions
July 2023 has been an exciting month for investors in general. From Ripple's partial victory to multiple hacks and the start of a new fad, meme coins.
Justin Sun rushes to Curve’s aid, buys 5 million CRV tokens announcing TRON partnership with CRV
Justin Sun informed the TRON community of the latest partnership with CRV. Curve has been struggling since its $70 million exploit.
Can Bitcoin reach $40k or $25k first?
The 2023 rally paused when Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,246 to $41,273. This rejection could send BTC down to the immediate support level of $27,947, which could be used by sidelined buyers as an opportunity to kickstart a recovery rally.