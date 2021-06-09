Major digital assets exchanges are looking to enter India, the second-most populous country globally, despite the government mulling a blanket ban on private cryptocurrencies.
-
Industry sources speaking to Reuters said U.S.-based Kraken, Hong Kong-based Bitfinex, and rival KuCoin are actively seeking information about the nature of the market and potential entry points.
-
One exchange has reportedly begun due diligence for acquiring an Indian firm, while the other two have yet to decide whether to establish a subsidiary or buy a domestic firm.
-
"All of these exchanges are actively hiring for Indian entry," Gaurav Dahake, founder and CEO of Bangalore-based exchange Bitbns, told CoinDesk.
-
LinkedIn data shows the U.S.-based Nasdaq-listed Coinbase exchange has been scouting for candidates for its India outpost, announced in March.
-
Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange per trading volumes, acquired the Mumbai-based WazirX exchange in 2019.
-
With its tech-savvy young generation, India can be a huge market; and its true potential may come to the fore once regulatory uncertainty subsides.
-
There is a bill pending in the Indian parliament which seeks to ban trading, owning or holding any form of cryptocurrency.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
El Salvador recognizes BTC as legal tender, BTC and altcoins look ready to pop off
Bitcoin price saw a brief setback after failing to slice through a local swing high. Due to the tight-knit crypto markets, Ethereum and Ripple followed suit. However, this weakness in buyers appears to have been a temporary pause as markets look ready to rally.
Shiba Inu looks primed for reversal
SHIB price has been on a descending trend for more than a week as it shed almost half of its gains. This downswing saw a reversal as it tagged a range low and is hinting at a move toward equilibrium.
Dogecoin primed for 25% impulse move
Dogecoin price has been on a slow descent since June 2 that took it below the mid-way point of a small range, indicating increased sellers. DOGE bulls' intention of reverting to the mean is apparent as it trades above a demand barrier.
Chainlink introduces Keepers to decentralize smart contract functions as LINK price prepares comeback
Chainlink has taken a new step forward to improve smart contracts and its features via the newly launched Keepers. Although the product is still in beta, it will help developers with decentralized DevOps capabilities.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.