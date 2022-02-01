We are seeing important time cycles coming together. There are a couple of key dates this month to look out for.
However one of the most useful clues comes from this chart of GBTC – The Bitcoin Investment Trust.
Note how the sloped lines have projected future highs and lows.
The blue lines are the most important and we have just retested this area. So far this support is holding.
Given that we are at major support AND we have important time cycles, there is a high possibility of an important reversal.
Add to this one further fact.
The first three weeks of February tend to be seasonally bullish for Bitcoin.
This is a critical period.
However, if this lower blue line is broken then we are likely to see a major collapse.
The Market Timing Report/Cycles Analysis Ltd is a research company. The information contained herein is for general education purposes and is not intended as specific advice or recommendations to any person or entity. Any reference to a transaction, trade, position, holding, security, market, or level is purely meant to educate readers about possible risks and opportunities in the marketplace and are not meant to imply that any person or entity should take any action whatsoever without first evaluating such action(s) in light of their own situation either on their own or through a professional advisor. If a person or entity does not believe they are qualified to make such decisions, they should seek professional advice. The prices listed are for reference only and are in no way intended to represent an actual trade, entry price or exit price conducted by The Market Timing Report/Cycles Analysis Ltd, portfolios managed by any entity affiliated with The Market Timing Report/Cycles Analysis Ltd or any principal or employee of The Market Timing Report/The Market Timing Report/Cycles Analysis Ltd . This information is not a substitute for professional advice of any nature, including tax, legal, and financial. While we believe the information contained herein to be accurate, all numbers should be verified by the reader through independent sources. Trading securities, options, futures, or any other security involves risk and can result in the immediate and substantial loss of the capital invested.
