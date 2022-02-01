We are seeing important time cycles coming together. There are a couple of key dates this month to look out for.

However one of the most useful clues comes from this chart of GBTC – The Bitcoin Investment Trust.

Note how the sloped lines have projected future highs and lows.

The blue lines are the most important and we have just retested this area. So far this support is holding.

Given that we are at major support AND we have important time cycles, there is a high possibility of an important reversal.

Add to this one further fact.

The first three weeks of February tend to be seasonally bullish for Bitcoin.

This is a critical period.

However, if this lower blue line is broken then we are likely to see a major collapse.