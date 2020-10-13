Level01 Technologies, developer of the 1st DeFi Platform for AI-Guided Derivatives Trading, launched its mobile application on Google Play recently.
Following news of the launch, the mobile application - with their native token LVX, presents “innovations never yet seen before in the financial markets.” Developed for many years by a team of experts drawn from quantitative analysis, big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), derivatives pricing, and risk analysis, this app is an industry first for the derivatives markets.
I take this opportunity to analyze the potential of their native token LVX in view of this launch.
At the time of writing, the LVX token was trading at $0.108 with a daily trading volume of $433,342, down roughly six percent against the USD, ETH, and BTC, according to CoinMarketCap.
The release of their mobile app comes at a time when DeFi continues to grow. By February 2020, the amount of Total Value Locked (TVL) in Ethereum dApps rose to $1 billion. Eight months later, over $9.5 billion in ETH is under management by leading open finance protocols. Most are locked by liquidity providers in spot trading dApps like Uniswap as per statistics from Etherscan.
While the DeFi scene continues to evolve, improving in sophistication and liquidity, few have been successful in unlocking the massive market of derivatives trading. The global derivatives market is estimated to be over $542 trillion. This is the main reason we think LVX shows great potential for robust appreciation in due time.
The divergence away from spot trading is a diversification opportunity for traders. According to founder Jonathan Loi, Level01 DeFi app encompasses everything a derivatives trading app should have. It leverages Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and AI for risk assessment, instant settlement, and order safety. With ground-breaking proprietary features like FairSense AI and Tradeline, Level01 is laying claim to be the “Ultimate Fair DeFi platform” for derivatives trading.
The co-founder, Adam Ooi, added that Level01 is “correcting the current shortfalls and inequalities of the financial markets” by using blockchain technology. As such, the launch of its derivatives trading mobile app was an “important milestone” to reach this goal.
Level01 is merging big data, blockchain, and AI to tap the $512 trillion derivatives market enabling users to efficiently trade different markets like Forex, Crypto and Commodity, covering assets with trading volume much bigger than the nascent cryptocurrencies market.
For risk management, Level01 FairSense AI automates the calculation of a contract’s risk and reward using real time data from Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters (Refinitiv). Specifically, the AI provides constant pricing analytics to help traders make decisions based on real-time predictions. This proprietary tool is a first in the global derivatives market and DeFi.
Additionally, contract settlement will be on-chain through the use of Ethereum smart contracts meaning traders will always be in control of their funds.
From the LVX/USDT price chart, the path of least resistance is, at the moment, southwards. Aforementioned, the token is down roughly six percent against the USD, ETH, and BTC as per DigiFinex data.
LVX/USDT 1-Hour chart on Oct 10, 2020
However, there are hints of supports as the candlestick arrangement suggests in the 1-hour chart. While the banding of bear bars along the lower BB points to strong sell momentum, the divergence away from the lower BB points to strength. Notably, the correction of under-valuation of the LVX token on Oct 10 may result in higher highs in the coming days as trading volumes rise. Of all the DeFi tokens in the current bearish market, LVX prices have been stable for the last 30 days, showing only minute drops when others are plunging by as much as 25-50%.
In the immediate term, the 20-period moving average in both the daily and 1-hour chart is a line of resistance. A close above $0.118 and the middle BB in the 1-hour chart could provide impetus, supporting bulls aiming for $0.14 or better in coming days.
Possible triggers include the launch of the Level01 mobile app in Google Play Store and the quality of its partners. Their decision to source data from Thomson Reuters and Bloomberg, points to determination of launching the first DeFi product enabling DeFi trading of the multi-trillion derivatives market based on trusted data. They also have a verified team that gives them credibility over other DeFi protocols whose founders are anonymous.
Also, its recent partnership with AGDelta—a digital wealth platform provider, may help support LVX prices, build credibility, increase investors’ interest, and deepen liquidity in the long-term.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Another multi-billion dollar company buys more than $100 million in Bitcoin
Back in 2019, Stone Ridge applied to become a Bitcoin Fund, filing a registration statement with the SEC for the NYDIG Bitcoin Strategy Fund. The fund manages around $15 billion assets and was seeking to raise up to $25 million.
XLM facing a potential pullback in the short-term
Stellar gained around $230 million in market capitalization over the past week after a significant bull move from $0.07 to a peak of $0.079 on October 12. It seems that XLM could be facing some short-term resistance, according to numerous indicators.
Breaking: Spain will force you to pay taxes on your crypto holdings
The government of Spain has approved a new law that limits the payment in cash up to only 1,000 euros instead of 2,500. Additionally, citizens that own cryptocurrencies and operates them in Spain will have the obligation to inform the government about their holdings.
Cryptos at threshold, ready for takeoff
Bulls continue to hold the fort following widespread breakouts over the previous weekend. Nonetheless, the momentum has slowed down across the board, especially for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.