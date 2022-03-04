According to data from Staking Rewards, Terra (LUNA) has flipped Ethereum (ETH) in terms of staked value, with $29.5 billion worth of LUNA locked up compared to Ether’s $25.9 billion.
The platform’s data shows that there are currently 226,325 LUNA stakers, making it the second most staked crypto asset with more than four times the number of those staking ETH at 54,768. Solana leads the staking charts with $35 billion in staked value.
In terms of annual staking rewards, LUNA is estimated to yield 6.62% on average while Ethereum fetches 4.81%. The most rewarding out of the top 10 staked assets is Polkadot (DOT) with 13.92%.
Top 5 networks by staked value, Mar. 4 - Stakingrewards.com
Staking Rewards highlighted the flippening on March 1, noting that LUNA staking had overtaken Ethereum, however, some users pointed out that data from DeFi Llama appears to contradict the figures dramatically.
DeFi Llama’s data shows that Ethereum towers over its competitors in terms of a total value locked (TVL) of $111.4 billion, compared to LUNA’s TVL of $23.35 billion. However, these figures incorporate collateral locked across DeFi protocols, not just ETH staked on the Beacon Chain, hence the discrepancy. The Beaconcha.in explorer currently reports 9.7 million ETH staked worth around $26.5 billion at current prices which is similar to Staking Rewards figures.
One trend that both data aggregators have confirmed, however, is that interest in LUNA has surged of late. Over the past seven days, LUNA’s TVL has increased 26.905% and sits well above third-placed Binance Smart Chain (BSC) at $12.03 billion worth of TVL.
Staking Rewards clarified that staked value and TVL metrics are “entirely different,” as the latter can also incorporate assets locked in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols for features such as lending.
The price of LUNA has gained a whopping 78.4% over the past 30 days to sit at roughly $92.84 at the time of writing, while its market cap currently totals $34.5 billion.
As previously reported by Cointelegraph, the asset's bullish recovery comes off the back of the Terra protocol burning 29 million LUNA tokens worth ($2.57 billion) late last month. The move coincided with the supply of TerraUSD (UST) — a stablecoin backed by LUNA — increased more than 14.5% to 12.92 million tokens.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price consolidates before ETH bounces back to $3,300
Ethereum price may continue to drop lower to discover crucial levels of support before moving higher. ETH will face multiple tough hurdles before the token attempts to tag the upper boundary of the governing technical pattern at $3,272.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.
Litecoin price can rally 23% if LTC buyers can shatter these hurdles
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Litecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LTC could be heading next.
SafeMoon price flips the narrative, eyes 22% upswing
SafeMoon price set a swing high on January 5 and has been on a downtrend ever since. Recently, the altcoin set a pivot point on February 24, resulting in a trend reversal and a minor uptrend.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
BTC suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well and suggests that BTC could be due for a relief rally.