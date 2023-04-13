Litecoin has been trading higher within a cycle from 03.11.2023. After it completed wave ((iii)) higher from that cycle within it’s wave ((iv)) pullback it found buyers within equal legs area.
Here at Elliott Wave Forecast we have developed a system that allow us to spot areas of the market in which we can expect a reaction in favor of the current trend or minimum a 3 waves reaction. This way we are able to enter the market with a defined risk and entry, alongside with a target area.
In the case of Litecoin we had completed the first leg lower in (a) and connector bounce in (b) of ((iv)) and we were able then to project the area of (c) of ((iv)). This is what we call equal legs area. From there we expect buyers to enter for wave ((v)) higher or produce a minimum of 3 waves reaction higher at least. Let’s have a look on LTCUSD 1 hour cycle from 03.28.2023.
LTC/USD 1 hour London update 03.28.2023
As we can see it has entered the equal legs area 87.93 – 83.74 within wave (c) of ((iv)). From that area we expected a reaction higher within wave ((v)) or minimum 3 waves reaction higher.
Let’s fast forward now to the 1 hour London update from 04.11.2023 to see what ended up happening.
LTC/USD 1 hour London update 04.11.2023
From the low of 85.69 Litecoin has traded higher into wave (i), completed pullback in wave (ii) and extending higher in wave iii of (iii). We can soon expect it to end wave (iii) pullback in (Iv) before it makes one more high into (v). Consequently this will be ending wave ((v)) and cycle from 03.11.2023. You can learn what’s next for Litecoin amongst other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Matic & Dogecoin by becoming a member. Cryptos belong to our Group 2 instruments.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price pays off investors' patience with a new 2023 high, hints at what is about to come next
Cardano price has been on an impressive streak of green candles for the last four weeks, making investors anxious for profits. But while the recent rally has been in favor of the altcoin, ADA holders might have to hold on for a while longer before their investment becomes green.
Solana details plan to optimize the Web3 experience on mobile
Solana has announced the launch of its crypto-focused Saga smartphone, slated for a May 8 launch. First teased 10 months ago, shipping has already begun for those who pre-ordered. Saga meets users where crypto and mobile technology intersect.
Ripple’s main argument weakened by SEC’s recent court win, impact on XRP price
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has claimed that its recent win against Commonwealth Equity Services, a broker dealer, should be considered in its legal tussle against Ripple.
Ethereum price marks 11-month high as ETH staking exceeds withdrawals
Ethereum price lived up to expectations as the second-biggest cryptocurrency in the world breached a key psychological barrier on April 13. But more than the bullishness in the price action, the positivity observed in the investors' behavior surprised the market following the Shanghai upgrade.
Bitcoin: BTC leaves investors guessing its next move
Bitcoin price action has remained boring since March 20 and shows no directional bias whatsoever. While the larger bullish outlook is intact, a minor retracement might ensue in the coming weeks.