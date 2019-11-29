- Litecoin has performed well today in line with the other crypto majors.
- The RSI indicator is moving away from overbought levels.
LTC/USD 30-Minute Chart
Litecoin has moved 3.60% higher today as crypto sentiment improved.
Over the last 45 minutes or so the market has found some resistance at around the 49.00 level.
The candle prior to the current 30-minute one is a bearish engulfing candle which could signal a move lower.
Adding to this the RSI indicator has pulled away from being overbought and dipped under the 70 level.
One saving grace for the bulls could be the trendline on the RSI. At the moment its holding firm and a break and confirmation below could be the intraday nail in the coffin.
Having said that this is only an intraday chart and these moves could be short term.
Additional Levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|48.6296
|Today Daily Change
|1.6893
|Today Daily Change %
|3.60
|Today daily open
|46.9403
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|54.8508
|Daily SMA50
|56.0283
|Daily SMA100
|61.476
|Daily SMA200
|83.7041
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|48.1407
|Previous Daily Low
|46.363
|Previous Weekly High
|60.0877
|Previous Weekly Low
|43.6415
|Previous Monthly High
|64.1049
|Previous Monthly Low
|47.2078
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|47.0421
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|47.4616
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|46.1553
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|45.3703
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|44.3776
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|47.933
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|48.9257
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|49.7107
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
