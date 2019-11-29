Litecoin has performed well today in line with the other crypto majors.

The RSI indicator is moving away from overbought levels.

LTC/USD 30-Minute Chart

Litecoin has moved 3.60% higher today as crypto sentiment improved.

Over the last 45 minutes or so the market has found some resistance at around the 49.00 level.

The candle prior to the current 30-minute one is a bearish engulfing candle which could signal a move lower.

Adding to this the RSI indicator has pulled away from being overbought and dipped under the 70 level.

One saving grace for the bulls could be the trendline on the RSI. At the moment its holding firm and a break and confirmation below could be the intraday nail in the coffin.

Having said that this is only an intraday chart and these moves could be short term.

Additional Levels