  • Litecoin has performed well today in line with the other crypto majors.
  • The RSI indicator is moving away from overbought levels.

LTC/USD 30-Minute Chart

Litecoin has moved 3.60% higher today as crypto sentiment improved.

Over the last 45 minutes or so the market has found some resistance at around the 49.00 level.

The candle prior to the current 30-minute one is a bearish engulfing candle which could signal a move lower.

Adding to this the RSI indicator has pulled away from being overbought and dipped under the 70 level.

One saving grace for the bulls could be the trendline on the RSI. At the moment its holding firm and a break and confirmation below could be the intraday nail in the coffin. 

Having said that this is only an intraday chart and these moves could be short term. 

Litecoin Analysis

Additional Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 48.6296
Today Daily Change 1.6893
Today Daily Change % 3.60
Today daily open 46.9403
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 54.8508
Daily SMA50 56.0283
Daily SMA100 61.476
Daily SMA200 83.7041
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 48.1407
Previous Daily Low 46.363
Previous Weekly High 60.0877
Previous Weekly Low 43.6415
Previous Monthly High 64.1049
Previous Monthly Low 47.2078
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 47.0421
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 47.4616
Daily Pivot Point S1 46.1553
Daily Pivot Point S2 45.3703
Daily Pivot Point S3 44.3776
Daily Pivot Point R1 47.933
Daily Pivot Point R2 48.9257
Daily Pivot Point R3 49.7107

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market

Bitcoin (BTC) has a good chance to stop the losing streak on weekly charts. The coin recovered from the recent low of $7,325 to trade at $7,780 at the time of writing.

Crypto Today: Germany engineering seal to Cryptomarket

BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,520 (+0.38%) and continues to be at risk within the ultra long-term bearish channel. ETH/USD is currently trading at $153 (+0.45%) and remains above the $150 psychological level.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD vulnerable too sharp moves

ETH/USD has settled at $154.00 during early European hours. The second-largest digital asset, with the current market value of $16.5 billion, has gained over 2% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Friday, moving in sync with the market.

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD recovery stopped short of critical resistance

Cardano, now the 12th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.05 billion, has gained about 5% in the recent 24 hours and over 3% since the beginning of the day. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0407, close to the intraday high. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market

Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell. 

