  • Cryptocurrency sentiment still has not recovered since the fall earlier in the week.
  • Litecoin has made a channel formation on the 30-min chart and is rejecting the top.

 

This descending channel is the consolidation after the massive fall across all cryptos earlier in the week.

Three sessions ago LTC/USD fell just over 16% and is now at the 55.00 area. 

The price is now currently looking to break the pattern higher but the channel resistance has held firm twice.

If we do see a break higher 58.61 could be the next target resistance as it was used to good effect in the past.

57.30 is the area on the volume profile that most contracts have been traded in this chart.

Lastly, the relative strength index (RSI) indicator has just turned positive and a break of the 60 level will show increased momentum.

Litecoin Analysis

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 55.1137
Today Daily Change -0.1399
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 55.2536
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 69.3126
Daily SMA50 72.1549
Daily SMA100 90.2671
Daily SMA200 88.4851
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 57.6021
Previous Daily Low 50.399
Previous Weekly High 80.2956
Previous Weekly Low 69.5528
Previous Monthly High 106.8665
Previous Monthly Low 62.166
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 53.1506
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 54.8505
Daily Pivot Point S1 51.2344
Daily Pivot Point S2 47.2152
Daily Pivot Point S3 44.0314
Daily Pivot Point R1 58.4374
Daily Pivot Point R2 61.6213
Daily Pivot Point R3 65.6405

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

