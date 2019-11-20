LTC/USD Technical Analysis: Nice intraday consolidation structure forming

The major cryptocurrencies are bouncing back today and Litecoin trades 0.27% higher.

On the hourly chart a classed wedge pattern has formed after a consolidation from lows.

LTC/USD 1-Hour Chart

The LTC/USD hourly chart below is showing some signs of a base formation after hitting a low of 54.10 on Tuesday.

The pattern can be both a continuation and reversal pattern and it depends on which way it breaks.

The plus point for the bulls is that the 55.00 psychological level has been taken again on the upside.

For any confirmation of a move higher 56.32 is the level to beat.

As the general trend is lower you could be forgiven for still being bearish, although it is important to see how the pattern plays out.