- Litecoin is trading 2.73% lower after the price rise on Wednesday.
- On the 30-minute chart there has been a notable volume spike.
LTC/USD 30-Minute Chart
The Litecoin chart below shows that the last 30-minute candle had a massive volume spike.
The price had been slowly grinding higher in the late EU session.
The price even broke the bull flag pattern on the chart.
39.50 could be the support level on the downside. If that fails the 38 level could stop any potential move lower.
On the topside, there are two targets for the bulls the 40 psychological level and then the 42.00 consolidation high.
Additional Levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|40.0387
|Today Daily Change
|-0.8365
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.05
|Today daily open
|40.8752
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|44.2843
|Daily SMA50
|51.6226
|Daily SMA100
|56.3165
|Daily SMA200
|78.5267
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|41.6951
|Previous Daily Low
|35.9836
|Previous Weekly High
|46.3719
|Previous Weekly Low
|42.8434
|Previous Monthly High
|66.2492
|Previous Monthly Low
|42.351
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|39.5133
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|38.1654
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|37.3408
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|33.8064
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|31.6293
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|43.0524
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|45.2295
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|48.7639
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
