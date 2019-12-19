Litecoin is trading 2.73% lower after the price rise on Wednesday.

On the 30-minute chart there has been a notable volume spike.

LTC/USD 30-Minute Chart

The Litecoin chart below shows that the last 30-minute candle had a massive volume spike.

The price had been slowly grinding higher in the late EU session.

The price even broke the bull flag pattern on the chart.

39.50 could be the support level on the downside. If that fails the 38 level could stop any potential move lower.

On the topside, there are two targets for the bulls the 40 psychological level and then the 42.00 consolidation high.

Additional Levels