  • In a slow day for price action Litecoin has had a late surge to trade 4% higher.
  • The price is looking to break the consolidation high of 47.64 on the intraday timeframes.

LTC/USD Charts

The Litecoin 10-minute chart is looking to break out of the intrasession highs at 47.64.

It has been a slow day in the crypto space and toward the end of the GMT day prices have pushed higher.

LTC/USD now trades 4% up for the session making higher highs and higher lows. 

Litecoin chart

On the daily chart below, it is clear that the 50.00 psychological level is the one to beat.

If it does breaks the bulls could be happy at gaining more control, although the previous wave low is 47.22.

I must stress the trend is still heavily down so any buyers should beware of the strength of the trend.

Litecoin Daily Chart

 

Additional Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 47.2875
Today Daily Change 1.6380
Today Daily Change % 3.59
Today daily open 45.6495
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.2054
Daily SMA50 56.5498
Daily SMA100 62.2966
Daily SMA200 84.1152
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 47.5754
Previous Daily Low 42.351
Previous Weekly High 60.0877
Previous Weekly Low 43.6415
Previous Monthly High 64.1049
Previous Monthly Low 47.2078
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 45.5797
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 44.3467
Daily Pivot Point S1 42.8086
Daily Pivot Point S2 39.9676
Daily Pivot Point S3 37.5842
Daily Pivot Point R1 48.0329
Daily Pivot Point R2 50.4163
Daily Pivot Point R3 53.2573

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin (BTC) bearish trend has just started – Peter Brandt

Bitcoin (BTC) bearish trend has just started – Peter Brandt

The analyst published a chart of bitcoin futures on the CME exchange and pointed out to Head and Shoulders (H&S) pattern, which indicates a potential decrease towards $ 3,905.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD struggles to settle above $0.22 – Confluence Detector

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD struggles to settle above $0.22 – Confluence Detector

Ripple’s XRP hovers around $0.22 during early Asian hours, off the intraday high of $0.2223. The third-largest digital coin has gained over 4% on a day-to-day basis amid global recovery on the cryptocurrency market; however, the further upside may be limited.

More Ripple News

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD regains ground above $147.00

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD regains ground above $147.00

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $16.0 billion, has regained ground after a massive sell-off on Monday. ETH/USD hit the bottom at $132.48 and recovered towards $147.00 by the time of writing.

More Ethereum News

Crypto Today: Crypto pump or is it a dying cat?

Crypto Today: Crypto pump or is it a dying cat?

BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,180 and is recovering around 10% from yesterday's low of $6,525. This is just below a critical resistance level. ETH/USD is trading at $147 and is recovering strongly from yesterday's low of $132.

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage

Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location