In a slow day for price action Litecoin has had a late surge to trade 4% higher.

The price is looking to break the consolidation high of 47.64 on the intraday timeframes.

LTC/USD Charts

The Litecoin 10-minute chart is looking to break out of the intrasession highs at 47.64.

It has been a slow day in the crypto space and toward the end of the GMT day prices have pushed higher.

LTC/USD now trades 4% up for the session making higher highs and higher lows.

On the daily chart below, it is clear that the 50.00 psychological level is the one to beat.

If it does breaks the bulls could be happy at gaining more control, although the previous wave low is 47.22.

I must stress the trend is still heavily down so any buyers should beware of the strength of the trend.

Additional Levels