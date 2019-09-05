- The trendline on the 1-hour chart shows now sign of slowing down.
- The daily chart has a textbook head and shoulders formation which leads to targets lower down.
- Today Litecoin is one of the underperformers trading lower by 2.36%.
Litecoin has been in a serious downtrend for a while now. On the 1-hour chart above, on the technical front, we can see the trend has made a consecutive set of lowe highs and lower lows since 24th July.
Now there is a low that looks like it could open up to the abyss. 62.50 is the previous wave low on the chart and after the 70 level was rejected it seems traders are trying to push the price lower.
Volume has started wearing thin which could mean LTC/USD is forming a base so a break of 70.00 could confirm this.
On the daily chart below it shows that the shorter-term chart above is confirming the "short scenario".
The chart below shows a textbook head and shoulders formation and according to traditional targets we could be heading to 60.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
