Litecoin falls 4.29% for the session and dips under 70.00 again.

Price is now headed to an important support zone at 67.73.

LTC/USD breaks through the psychological support zone of 70.00 and now is looking for support at lower levels.

Price is now headed to the trendline support that matches with a horizontal support level that has proved useful in the past.

Price action is looking extremely bearish and a lower high lower low has been formed.

The RSI is now headed to the low oversold bound on the four-hour chart.

The mean value area on the chart is 72.94 but on the distribution below it stands just below 67.00.