LTC/USD technical analysis: Bears have full control of the market

  • Bulls are attempting a comeback even though overall market sentiment remains bearish.
  • The daily market is sandwiched between the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves.

LTC/USD daily chart

LTC/USD has gone up from $114.30 to $115.85 in the early hours of Friday following an extremely bearish Thursday. The market is sandwiched between the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves while it is trending comfortably above the SMA 200 curve. The market found support on the SMA 50 and the upward trending line. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows nine straight bearish sessions of increasing intensity.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour market has found support on the $114.45 level and is trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The SMA 50 has crossed over the SMA 20 curve, which is a bearish sign. Within the same time frame, the market had a bearish breakout from the red Ichimoku cloud. The Elliot oscillator has had nine straight bearish sessions of increasing intensity.

LTC/USD hourly chart

The LTC/USD hourly market is currently trending in the downward channel formation and below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The SMA 50 curve and the $116.45 line acts as the immediate resistance levels which the bulls need to overcome. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 42.15, right next to the oversold zone.

Key Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 115.621
Today Daily Change 1.3092
Today Daily Change % 1.15
Today daily open 114.3118
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 132.5124
Daily SMA50 112.7063
Daily SMA100 93.5113
Daily SMA200 66.0923
Levels
Previous Daily High 131.7095
Previous Daily Low 109.8976
Previous Weekly High 141.7648
Previous Weekly Low 128.9438
Previous Monthly High 122.0347
Previous Monthly Low 72.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.2297
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 123.3773
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.5698
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.8277
Daily Pivot Point S3 83.7578
Daily Pivot Point R1 127.3817
Daily Pivot Point R2 140.4516
Daily Pivot Point R3 149.1937

 

 

