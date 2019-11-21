  • Like all the crypto majors Litecoin has also suffered today falling 9.29%.
  • There is a support level on the horizon but the psychological 50.00 level has been broken.

LTC/USD Daily Chart

LTC/USD is still looking bearish after the psychological 50.00 level broke.

It is one of the worst-performing crypto's today after the heavy fall earlier in the session

Now 47.22 is in focus as it is the previous wave low, but the selling momentum has slowed down.

There is a channel formation marked in blue to keep an eye on too.

Every time a previous wave low breaks the price moves a leg lower.

Litecoin Analysis

Additional Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 49.7081
Today Daily Change -5.2668
Today Daily Change % -9.58
Today daily open 54.9749
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 59.9829
Daily SMA50 57.4025
Daily SMA100 64.1486
Daily SMA200 84.8522
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 56.1505
Previous Daily Low 54.6472
Previous Weekly High 66.2492
Previous Weekly Low 56.1643
Previous Monthly High 64.1049
Previous Monthly Low 47.2078
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 55.2215
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 55.5762
Daily Pivot Point S1 54.3646
Daily Pivot Point S2 53.7542
Daily Pivot Point S3 52.8613
Daily Pivot Point R1 55.8679
Daily Pivot Point R2 56.7608
Daily Pivot Point R3 57.3712

 

 

Bitcoin Price Loses $8,000 Support as Bears Drive Market to 4-Week Low

Some XRP transactions involved in the financial pyramids

The Ethereum Foundation reveals the details of the upcoming Istanbul hard fork

Bitcoin Cash price update: BCH/USD future is still bright, $300 is the rendezvous

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere

