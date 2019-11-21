Like all the crypto majors Litecoin has also suffered today falling 9.29%.

There is a support level on the horizon but the psychological 50.00 level has been broken.

LTC/USD Daily Chart

LTC/USD is still looking bearish after the psychological 50.00 level broke.

It is one of the worst-performing crypto's today after the heavy fall earlier in the session

Now 47.22 is in focus as it is the previous wave low, but the selling momentum has slowed down.

There is a channel formation marked in blue to keep an eye on too.

Every time a previous wave low breaks the price moves a leg lower.

Additional Levels