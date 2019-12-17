Crypto sentiment is once again poor today as LTC/USD falls 2.51%.

There is a trendline on the 4-hour chart which has broken to the downside.

LTC/USD 4-Hour Chart

The price action has been very bearish of late.

The RSI indicator is in an extreme oversold position now and the volume has supported the move lower.

To top that the psychological 40 level was taken out on Monday to make matters worse.

The main point on the chart is the trendline being broken. Sometimes we could get a test on the way back before an extension of the move.

Additional Levels