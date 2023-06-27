- Loopring price disappointed its investors after noting only a 15% rise in the duration when other altcoins charted more than 50% increases.
- LRC holders decided to pull out of the market, building on their earlier bearishness.
- Selling has been dominating the market, increasing concerns of a fall below $0.20.
Loopring price did not fare well despite the crypto market noting an increase over the last couple of days. This negatively impacted the investors rather significantly to the point that selling their assets and exiting the market seemed more lucrative to many LRC holders over holding out hope.
Loopring price decline trims users base
Loopring price had a fairly weak recovery when pitched against Bitcoin and the rest of the altcoins in the market. Up by less than 15%, LRC did not make much of a dent in the drawdown it witnessed over the previous weeks. However, even before it could stabilize, the price corrected, and in the last 24 hours, the altcoin lost close to 6% of its total value.
LRC/USD 1-day chart
With the cryptocurrency losing about 50% of its total recovery in a single day, the investors' disappointment further increased. As a result, many have chosen to drop the altcoin and exit the market altogether, building on their bearishness from before.
This is visible in the total addresses holding any amount of LRC. In the span of a week, about 3,000 investors backed out, adding to the 2,000 LRC holders that left the altcoin in the days before.
Loopring addresses with a balance
Their exit was accompanied by selling, which has been a pressing point for many altcoins that have observed declines in the past 48 hours. In the case of LRC, between June 20 and at the time of writing, about 24 million LRC worth over $6 million has been sold back to the exchanges.
Loopring supply on exchanges
Furthermore, this is truly born out of disappointment in the asset and not broader market conditions. This is verified by the fact that the recent selling had nothing to do with whale and large wallet holders. Their outflows remained well under the two-month average and instead observed higher inflows, suggesting they have been attempting to counter the selling.
Loopring large wallet outflows
Thus, the retail investors need to cut down on their bearishness before the price notices a stronger impact, potentially dragging LRC down from its current trading price of $0.23 to below $0.20.
