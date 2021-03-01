Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) Technical analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: Bitcoin and Ethereum are tracking mush the same bullish corrective pattern and today I take a look at that pattern being completed, but at the same time being aware the pattern / fractal can just double in size as Elliott wave four tend to do, so we simply need to be aware of both patterns and at what point in the pattern can we be right.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave 4 completed or just Wave a) completed and not moving up for Wave b) of 4.
Trading Levels: target Major Level (TL5) 50,000 Expecting a Classic Trading Levels Pattern across 50,000.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: See video to understand the current structure.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
