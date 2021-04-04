These days as the crypto market is flourishing in a continuous bull run, it’s getting harder and harder to predict where’s the top of this trend. As BTC and other crypto assets' prices are continuously climbing, the issue of safekeeping for cryptocurrencies is becoming increasingly relevant. And here's the place where cold wallets come to mind.

What is a hardware crypto wallet?

Hardware crypto wallets, often called “cold wallets” or “cold storage”, are physical devices for keeping your digital assets. Unlike the software wallets, which essentially are downloaded programs, and either way keep your funds encrypted on the web, the hardware ones "freeze" cryptos on the external drive uncontrollable to none of your electronic device.

Thanks to the latter feature, your assets stay out of danger if your computer gets compromised, as the fraudsters are still unable to access the wallet's private keys and passwords. Unless, of course, you've kindly duplicated them on the hacked device (please never do this!).

The funds kept on a hardware wallet are typically managed through a USB connection with a computer via a brand app provided by the wallet's manufacturer. The encrypted data itself never gets connected with the Internet. Thus any PC viruses can not compromise it.

Choosing a hardware wallet: several things that draw attention

Once you are about to buy a hardware device to store your cryptos cold, you should understand which aspects of the future device could be crucial. The first and the only undoubted criteria are security, which is undoubtedly the point all hardware wallets are about.

The rest depends on your user experience, exploitation intensity, and many other reasons, down to color preferences and the software installed on your computer.

Let's have a quick overview of the main ones.

Security

Although all hardware wallets are designed to focus on assets' safety, there are several different features to consider before making your choice.

The first point worth keeping an eye on when it comes to the software design is how your device generates the private keys. The most popular feature among the market competitors is the BIP39/BIP44 seed generation method, which most manufacturers implement, including Trezor and Ledger. This technology is highly secured and has no real threats except the seed phrase gets lost. Within the hierarchy deterministic structure, as BIP39/BIP44 are, the same seed accesses several wallets kept within the device.

Although, this doesn't seem to be a problem at all while you are ensured the device you own is original and uncompromised, and its backups are stored safely.

For non-deterministic wallets that generate your private keys independently from each other for extra security, the most significant point for concern is different. As each wallet is encrypted with its unique seed, you'll have to keep them all remembered not to lose access to your funds. For instance, BC Vault One, the rare market's example of a non-HD hardware device, resolves this by storing its wallets' backups on an SD card or PaperQR in an encrypted way.

Design & portability

Although the vital point of owning hardware crypto storage is extra protection for your digital funds, there are several other essential things you should think over before choosing one. The device's portability and general conditions you will use it in also matter.

These days, the hardware devices present on the market are pretty distinct, so it's better to prioritize the main usage characteristics you are looking for.

For say, if you focus on the device's compactness and mean constantly carrying your hardware storage in your pocket, you should think of a bank card-like device that will never take too much space and perfectly fits both your billfold and purse (anyway, you'd better take care of the way your device is kept). This sort of hardware device basically doesn't imply a USB connection with a PC, relying on Bluetooth or even NFC technology instead. Here are just several examples of bank card-like hardware wallets: CoolWallet S, ButLox Ultimate, or good old-fashioned market's veteran Ledger Unplugged, which is currently out of the sale.

Those looking for a USB-connected compact device may also find a couple of options available, including Opendime Bitcoin Stick and the BitBox lineup wallets.

In case the display size of your future wallet also matters, there's no lack in such kind of alternatives. For say, Trezor's latest wallet called Model T is equipped with a bright full-color touchscreen, which turns out to be an excellent solution for confident device management. If you are yet about looking for even bigger things, draw attention to devices like OPOLO Cosmos, BC Vault One, or flagship Cobo Vault, which looks nearly like a real tablet with a touchscreen and a fingerprint sensor on board.

Pricing

When it comes to pricing, most of the hardware wallet's currently available on the market fall in the range of 100 to 150 USD per device, with several costumed flagship devices charged above 200 USD.

As soon as this review is intended for an average crypto enthusiast, it's true to say that the vast majority of devices are offered at closely comparable prices. Therefore it's hard to say whether there's any point to count every single dollar while choosing a device that will not only serve you for at least several years but also guarantee your funds' safety as well as convenient management over them.

Despite the points above, those who keep looking for a bargain might consider Ledger Nano S or Trezor One, both priced below 80 USD. Although these are not the most cutting-edge devices, they are still deemed reliable devices to start your hardware wallet experience.

Device origin and shipping

Probably the last but indeed not the last thing you should consider while choosing your first (or maybe the following) hardware wallet. Once you've chosen the variant that seems to be the perfect match per your goals and the user experience, your plans still could be affected by the harsh reality.

The issue is that your region could be out of the delivery zone, or what is even more common, the shipping time could be far much longer than expected. The best way to prevent a problem is researching carefully the information on the manufacturer's website and related forums, like Reddit, Bitcointalk, and so on. Also, let's not forget about the option of connecting directly with the producing company in case you have any reasons to doubt that your purchase could get stuck on the way to you.

Please always remember that only devices delivered unharmed straight from the manufacturer could guarantee your digital assets' proper security. Never rely on dubious resellers if the producing company does not officially approve them, and especially don't you dare to buy any wallets from private sellers. In this case, you risk getting a pig in a poke with harmed or uploaded malicious software that could steal your private keys and, therefore, your funds as a next step.

Conclusion

These are just several aspects worth your attention regarding the hardware wallets for Bitcoin and other cryptos. Please note that there's no undoubtedly best device, as the market is full of offers, and your final choice has to be made among the other things based on the criteria mentioned in this article. Manage your funds wisely and keep HODL!

The author is not connected and has no financial interest in promoting any of the products mentioned above.