- Between 22:00-22:30 UTC this Sunday, the BTC/USD price fell from $9,444.60 to $9,169.30.
- The CFTC is currently investigating BitMEX for accepting American traders.
BitMEX is under the spotlight once again. The Seychelles-based crypto exchange has had longs and shorts worth $50m liquidated on BitMEX in minutes. While these flash crashes can happen, the fact remains that BitMEX users can trade with high-leverage. This crash liquidated both longs and shorts and caused both bears and bulls to lose a lot of money. The only winner in this whole scenario seemed to be BitMEX.
Though BitMEX is the largest cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges, they are not registered with the CFTC and are not allowed to carry out trading activities in the US. The CFTC is currently investigating them for mitigating regulations and accepting American traders.
BTC/USD 15-mins chart
Between 22:00-22:30 UTC, the price fell from $9,444.60 to $9,169.30. In the next 15-min period, the price of BTC/USD fell further to $9,110, before it recovered to $9,515 by 22:45 UTC, achieving a high of $9,622.65.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD may break free from range to the downside - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTС) is oscillating in a tight range marginally below $9,500 handle. While the first digital asset managed to recover from the weekend low, the upside momentum remains to be weak, which makes it vulnerable to further sell-off.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) launches accelerator program, offering funding for developers on their blockchain
Ethereum Classic Labs has recently announced their accelerator program, as they look to promote the development of products, which are to be based on the Ethereum Classic network.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD gets a mega boost towards $0.32
Ripple has been able to hold ground above $0.30 after the declines of last week crippled the bulls. From a high around $0.3276, the sellers smashed through tentative key support levels at $0.32.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: Bulls ready to give BCH/USD a push above the 61.8% Fib level
Bitcoin Cash is the generally bearish market a nice shed of green today. Besides, BCH the other cryptos subtly in the green are Bitcoin and Monero. With a relative change of +2.57, the price is up 0.87% on Tuesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.