Long-term diversified investment may be a better strategy in DeFi

Although DeFi has attracted countess attention and created a large fortune recently, people should not ignore the risks hidden behind it. As an emerging field, DeFi projects inevitably have risks in terms of business model, industry self-discipline, and technical strength, etc.
Hackers, bugs, scam, all these are the challenges that DeFi projects cannot bypass. Even the star project that is audited has also been hacked, still less the well-known project that the price plummeted by more than 90% in one day.
When people are hovering between extremely high returns and the risk of losing all their principal instantly, a strategy of long-term diversified investment may be a better choice instead of focusing on short-term gains only.
Users can include both high-yield emerging projects and robust old-brand projects into their investment portfolios to achieve a balance between the two dimensions of asset returns and risks, which will allow traders neither to miss potential gold mines, but also to avoid excessive risks.
To solve this problem, there is platform in the market that offers one-click DeFi farming, integrating various well-known DeFi protocols in its platform, including Uniswap, YFI, YFII, Curve, Compound, etc. In addition to greatly simplifying the process for users to participate in DeFi, it can also save users from paying high gas fees. Besides, after the review of the professional team, it can effectively reduce the risk caused by the project quality or the project team.
Given that, investing part of the funds in a centralized exchange may not help you get crazy returns, but it can effectively reduce risks. At the same time, according to OKEx data, APY is expected to reach more than 40%, which is much higher than the current 10-year U.S. Treasury yield of 0.6% and the 12-month U.S. Treasury yield of 0.09%.
This material should not be taken as the basis for making investment decisions, nor be construed as a recommendation to engage in investment transactions. Trading digital assets involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved and take into consideration your level of experience, investment objectives and seek independent financial advice if necessary.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin's mass adoption passes the point of no return
Bitcoin was created in response to the Financial crisis of 2008 and developed within a narrow circle of computer geeks, coders, and libertarians fixated on personal freedom, anonymity, and independence from all sorts of authorities.
ETH continues to consolidate position below $360
The ongoing boom in decentralized finance (DeFi) space has been very beneficial for Ethereum. The demand for ETH has continuously surged in recent times. However, it is DeFi that’s dominating the headlines in ...
LINK goes through consolidation, preps for a breakout
LINK broke above the downward trending line this Thursday and is currently trending horizontally between the $10 support line and the SMA 20 curve.
Bitcoin difficulty ribbon flashes buy signal
As Glassnode notes, their difficulty compressions metric is derived from Willy Woo’s difficulty ribbon. Periods of high ribbon compression historically signal good buying opportunities.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.