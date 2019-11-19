LocalEthereum adds support for Bitcoin after rebranding to LocalCryptos

LocalCryptos rebranding is a major milestone to ensure that users have access to many digital assets.

In the future, the platform will add support ERC20 standard tokens.

LocalEthereum, a direct competitor for P2P platform LocalBitcoins is eyeing a bigger market share by adding support for Bitcoin. The platform in a blog post on November announced that its dropping the name LocalEthereum and taking up LocalCryptos. The move is to ensure that they team is able to support other digital assets including BTC.

“This is a large milestone for the platform and our community of more than 100,000 peer-to-peer traders. More than a name change, LocalCryptos is a leap toward making true peer-to-peer trading available to everyone,” the blog post said in part.

The platform prides itself in being able to put the user first by ensuring that he or she remains in control of the private keys at all times. The platform is said to serve over 100,000 users spread in different parts of the world. In the near future: