LocalBitcoins suspends long term accounts with no prior warning in certain countries

- Notably, all the targeted countries have been facing economic issues or civil wars.
- Users have received messages from the exchange operator asking them to take out their Bitcoin holdings by deleting their accounts.
According to a report by Forbes, users of crypto exchange LocalBitcoins from certain countries have noted that their accounts have been “deactivated.” LocalBitcoins users in regions like Syria, Nigeria and Iraq and Afghanistan have received messages from the exchange operator asking them to take out their Bitcoin holdings by deleting their account. Notably, all the targeted countries have been facing economic issues or civil wars.
One Nigerian user who manages a three-year-old account told Forbes:
One of my customers was due to travel out of the country and had to sell some of his bitcoin to be able to go only to notice on his way to the airport that he cannot even access his funds.
This anonymous source said that his customer’s account had been suspended recently with no prior warning or notification that it might be reactivated. According to the messages received by the exchange users, LocalBitcoins requires users in specific countries to pass through an “enhanced due diligence process.” The exchange has disclosed no further details.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is at risk of a major sell-off after halving
Bitcoin (BTC) has been rising sharply since the beginning of the week. The first digital coin managed to clear the psychological barrier of $9,000 and hit the intraday high of $9,148.
Bitcoin Cash on the verge of disaster due to proposed tax on miners
Bitcoin Cash, now the fourth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $6.6 billion has gained over 2.5% since this time on Monday.
ETH needs another catalyst to continue gains
Ethereum (ETH) has been gaining ground for three days in a row. The coin hit an intraday high at $173.58, but retreated to $172.16 by the time of writing.
ADA/USD bulls set their eyes on SMA50 weekly
Cardano (ADA) is the tenth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.3 billion. The coin has been one of the best-perfroming assets with over 15% of gains in recent 24 hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge
The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...