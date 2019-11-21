- LocalBitcoins registers a steady influx of new users despite KYC procedures.
- The platform's CEO attributes the decline of trading volumes to reasons other than KYC.
A popular p2p cryptocurrency trading platform registers 4,000-5,000 new users every day, according to in November daily registers 4-5 thousand new users, Sebastian Sontag, CEO of LocalBitcoins. This number has not changed even after the platform introduced the verification process.
He explained that the decline in trading volumes on the platform was not associated with the introduction of KYC procedures. It was caused by other changes. Sontag expects that a steady influx of users will increase thee volumes in the coming weeks.
To attract new traders, LocalBitcoins improves customer support services and offers new features. Thus, now users are allowed to have multiple open transactions. Users welcomed the innovation, Sonntag said.
However, the platform remains focused on supporting bitcoin and does not plan to provide altcoin wallets in the near future, including Ethereum or XRP, he added. Sontag emphasized that he was a supporter of the regulated cryptocurrency market, and reminded that LocalBitcoins had become a digital currency provider in Finland.
Previously, the p2p platform LocalEthereum changed its name to LocalCryptos and announced its intention to compete with LocalBitcoins. The platform has about 100,000 users.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Loses $8,000 Support as Bears Drive Market to 4-Week Low
Data from Coin360 showed BTC/USD finally reentering the $7,000 range on Thursday, marking its lowest since the last week of October. $7,880 was met by an immediate bounce to $7,940.
Some XRP transactions involved in the financial pyramids
Analysts from Elliptic monitored XRP transactions and identified several hundred accounts related to illegal activities. the Block reports.
The Ethereum Foundation reveals the details of the upcoming Istanbul hard fork
After a series of semi-official reports, the Ethereum Foundation representatives published a full guide to the upcoming Istanbul hardfork, where they detailed the software requirements and the actions to be taken bu users.
Bitcoin Cash price update: BCH/USD future is still bright, $300 is the rendezvous
Bitcoin Cash recently tested $230 during the slump that shuttered various tentative support areas including $280, $260 and $240. Ranging channel support ($270) was also broken. Following the drop, an effort has been made to ....
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.