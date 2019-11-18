  • LocalBitcoins is now licensed by a Finnish regulator.
  • The platform had to introduce numerous restrictions to obtain the license.

The Finnish Financial Services Authority (FIN-FSA) registered a p2p platform LocalBitcoins as an authorized virtual currency provider.

The regulator granted the approval as the company satisfied the following requirements to:

  • the implementation of anti-money laundering measures (AML);
  • the implementation of the “know your customer” (KYC) procedures;
  • ensuring adequate protection of customer assets;
  • compliance of LocalBitcoins management and key personnel with qualification requirements.

LocalBitcoins CEO Sebastian Sonntag emphasized that Finland has a high level of control that inspires confidence within the global community. The status of an official provider of digital currency in the country opens up new business opportunities for the platform, he added.

In order to obtain a license, LocalBitcoins introduced a number of measures to strengthen capital controls. For example, in June, the platform removed the option of trading cryptocurrency for cash in person and introduced user verification.

These measures resulted in a decrease in transaction volumes by more than 30%. However, in countries with volatile currencies such as Argentina or Venezuela, Bitcoin trading volumes at LocalBitcoins are at historic highs.

Read also: LocalBitcoins trading volumes fell by 30% due to KYC procedures
 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

The hunt for a bottom continues as Bitcoin grinds to $8,000

The hunt for a bottom continues as Bitcoin grinds to $8,000

The digital asset market has been largely in shambles in the last 24 hours. There is a need for a reversal ahead of the holiday season. However, the downward pressure is so great that recovery is hampered and paths of least resistance remain to the downside.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Stellar tokens worth of $3.6 million transferred to Kraken. XLM drops below DMA50

Stellar tokens worth of $3.6 million transferred to Kraken. XLM drops below DMA50

About 50 million Stellar coins were transferred to the US-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken. This movement might have triggered the price collapse.

More Stellar Lumens News

Neo price analysis: NEO/USD sandwiched between SMA 20 and SMA 200 curves

Neo price analysis: NEO/USD sandwiched between SMA 20 and SMA 200 curves

NEO/USD is about to chart its third straight bearish day. Over this period, NEO/USD fell from $12.40 to $11.24. The latest session is sandwiched between the 20-day SMA 20 on the upside and the SMA 200 on the downside.

More NEO News

Major trendline support shuttered, TRX/USD risks plunging to $0.0120

Major trendline support shuttered, TRX/USD risks plunging to $0.0120

The freshly renewed bearish wave on Monday was a blow to the much-anticipated bull rally ahead of the holiday season. Tron (TRX) was among the worst-hit coins by the acute selling pressure. The digital asset extended the bearish leg below the 50 SMA ...

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere

Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location