- Rewards for mining new blocks of data were slashed by 50% on August 5 under the network's original programming design.
- Under the Litecoin protocol, when the hash rate falls, mining new units of the crypto automatically becomes easier.
Prices for Litecoin have fallen to about $45, from a peak of around $140 in June. On August 5, rewards for mining new blocks of data were slashed by 50% under the network’s original programming design. According to f2pool, the combination of these factors has reduced profits of mining Litecoin using Innosilicon A6+ computers to $1.68 per 24 hours from $2.65 in mid-June, assuming a standard electricity cost. As per the manufacturer's website, that's a slim margin for a machine that costs $3,000.
According to f2pool's mining profitability calculator, operators that are using less-powerful Antminer L3 computers and other older models are presently making a negligible profit of about six to seven cents a day. As a result, several smaller Litecoin miners are now dropping off the network. Since July, a decline of over 70% has been witnessed in the network’s hash rate, which measures the combined computing processing power of all operators. Litecoin’s hash rate touched 149.6 terahashes per second, the lowest in a year, on November 30.
Cryptocurrency analysis firm Digital Asset Research said:
If miners are underwater, or running non-economical gear, most likely they will decommission that equipment. Hash rate follows price, not the other way around.
Steve Tsou, CEO of RRMine, a bitcoin-focused asset-management and trading platform, said that many operators on the Litecoin network have been using the L3 machines, and the recent market move has “tested the shutdown price." Under the Litecoin protocol, when the hash rate falls, mining new units of the cryptocurrency automatically becomes easier. It's a mechanism developed to lure operators back in after a price drop or a cut in the rewards.
According to Ryan Alfred, president of Digital Assets Data, despite a reduction in the size of the reward for mining a new block, it should now be easier for operators who are still in the market to mine new blocks, helping to mitigate the damage to profits.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD might be forming a base
The break on the lower timeframe could be very important for the longer-term direction of the pair. The trendline on the chart has been broken a few times but there has been no conclusive break. 7K is still the major support level on ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD false breakout culminates in a bull trap
Litecoin is trading at $44.33 after a minor recovery from $43.93 (intraday low). Over the last few days, apart from yesterday, Litecoin has been forming a lower high and a lower low pattern.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD gives back early gains to trade below $146.00
ETH/USD is trading `under $146.00, off the intraday low at $144.03. Despite the sharp movements on Wednesday, November 4, and during early Asian hours on Thursday, the second-largest digital asset has stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple price analysis: $0.2200 is a hard nut to crack for XRP/USD bulls
Ripple's XRP hit $0.2263 on Wednesday amid strong rally on the cryptocurrency market. However, the upside momentum proved to be unsustainable as the coin retreated below $0.2200 and tested $0.2124 low during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.