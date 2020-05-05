- LTC/BTC has fallen another 1.8% on Tuesday and may target a significant low.
- 0.0050 has been a massive level in the past and normally finds some bids.
LTC/BTC daily chart
Litecoin has been capitulating against Bitcoin recently and now it seems the price is heading to a major level at 0.0050. The last couple of times the price hit this level they buyers came back in full force. The spike down in the middle of the chart which sent the price down to 0.0052 the price quickly recovered and pushed as high as 0.006840.
On December 8th 2017 the price actually hit the 0.0050 level and spiked to 0.0202 nearly a 300% rise!. That is not to say that that kind of spike will happen this time out but it is important to be aware of big price moves at important levels.
On a technical note, all of the indicators are unsurprisingly bearish. The relative strength index indicator is in an extremely oversold position while both the 55 and 200-day moving averages are pointing down. They also recently had a bearish crossover which is called a dead cross, traditionally a very bearish signal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
