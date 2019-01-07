Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD testing critical support to the downside

  • Litecoin is trading in negative territory, nursing losses of some 1.30% in the second part of Monday. 
  • LTC/USD price action is testing a critical trend line to the downside. 
  • Should the bears force a breach, the price could quickly end up back down below $100. 

 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

  • Price action moving within a descending wedge formation, dragging LTC to the south. 

LTC/USD daily chart

  • Bears are pressing for a big test of a long-running ascending trend line of support, $100 could soon be exposed. 

