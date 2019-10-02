Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD suppression under descending trendline takes precedence

Litecoin price remains largely lethargic and pivotal at $55 as market indecision takes center stage.

Technical levels are neither positive nor negative for Litecoin and a breakout to either side is possible.

Spot rate: $55.18

Relative change: $0.3734

Percentage change: 0.74%

Open: $55.78

Low: High: 56.52

Trend: Generally bullish

LTC/USD daily chart

Litecoin bullish recovery momentum halted within a narrow range between $50 and $60.

Technical indicators still display oversold conditions despite a shallow recovery from last week’s low around $0.50.14.

LTC/USD 240’ chart

Litecoin price remains pivotal at $55 amid market indecision.

The range between $50 and $55 stands out as credible support likely to give way for gains above $60 in the coming sessions.

LTC/USD one-hour chart

Litecoin price trading between the moving average support and resistance where the 50 simple moving average hampers growth while the 100 SMA provides support at $55.