Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD suppression under descending trendline takes precedence

- Litecoin price remains largely lethargic and pivotal at $55 as market indecision takes center stage.
- Technical levels are neither positive nor negative for Litecoin and a breakout to either side is possible.
Spot rate: $55.18
Relative change: $0.3734
Percentage change: 0.74%
Open: $55.78
Low: High: 56.52
Trend: Generally bullish
LTC/USD daily chart
Litecoin bullish recovery momentum halted within a narrow range between $50 and $60.
Technical indicators still display oversold conditions despite a shallow recovery from last week’s low around $0.50.14.
LTC/USD 240’ chart
Litecoin price remains pivotal at $55 amid market indecision.
The range between $50 and $55 stands out as credible support likely to give way for gains above $60 in the coming sessions.
LTC/USD one-hour chart
Litecoin price trading between the moving average support and resistance where the 50 simple moving average hampers growth while the 100 SMA provides support at $55.
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.3223
|Today Daily Change
|0.5416
|Today Daily Change %
|0.97
|Today daily open
|55.7807
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|65.6775
|Daily SMA50
|68.9931
|Daily SMA100
|86.1377
|Daily SMA200
|88.4555
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57.7344
|Previous Daily Low
|54.9946
|Previous Weekly High
|74.1981
|Previous Weekly Low
|50.399
|Previous Monthly High
|80.2956
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.399
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.0412
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|56.6878
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|54.6054
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|53.4301
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|51.8656
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.3452
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|58.9097
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.085
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
