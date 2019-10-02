John Isige John Isige
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD suppression under descending trendline takes precedence

  • Litecoin price remains largely lethargic and pivotal at $55 as market indecision takes center stage.
  • Technical levels are neither positive nor negative for Litecoin and a breakout to either side is possible.

Spot rate: $55.18

Relative change: $0.3734

Percentage change: 0.74%

Open: $55.78

Low: High: 56.52

Trend: Generally bullish

LTC/USD daily chart

Litecoin bullish recovery momentum halted within a narrow range between $50 and $60.

Technical indicators still display oversold conditions despite a shallow recovery from last week’s low around $0.50.14.

LTC/USD 240’ chart

Litecoin price remains pivotal at $55 amid market indecision.

The range between $50 and $55 stands out as credible support likely to give way for gains above $60 in the coming sessions.

LTC/USD one-hour chart

Litecoin price trading between the moving average support and resistance where the 50 simple moving average hampers growth while the 100 SMA provides support at $55.

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 56.3223
Today Daily Change 0.5416
Today Daily Change % 0.97
Today daily open 55.7807
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 65.6775
Daily SMA50 68.9931
Daily SMA100 86.1377
Daily SMA200 88.4555
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 57.7344
Previous Daily Low 54.9946
Previous Weekly High 74.1981
Previous Weekly Low 50.399
Previous Monthly High 80.2956
Previous Monthly Low 50.399
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.0412
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 56.6878
Daily Pivot Point S1 54.6054
Daily Pivot Point S2 53.4301
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.8656
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.3452
Daily Pivot Point R2 58.9097
Daily Pivot Point R3 60.085

 

 

Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD suppression under descending trendline takes precedence

