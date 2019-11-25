Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD spotted falling wedge pattern hints recovery to $100

Litecoin bears make another swing towards $40 support amid extremely high volatility levels across the market.

Technical levels remain bearish on Monday; Litecoin affinity to declines on at its highest.

Spot rate: $43.76

Relative change: -3016

Percentage change: -0.66%

Trend: Strongly bearish

Volatility: High

LTC/USD daily chart

The falling wedge pattern support remains to be the blessing in disguise for the bulls.

Technical levels remain bearish starting with the RSI at 25 and the MACD at -3.24.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

Litecoin price digs below the Bollinger Band 4-hour lower curve support further endangering $40 support level.

The double-cross of the 50 SMA below the 100 SMA suggests that Litecoin will a lower consolidation before recovery ensues.