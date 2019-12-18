- Like all the major cryptocurrencies on Wednesday LTC/USD has bounced back today.
- The digital silver is trading 5.76% higher today but hit resistance at 40.00.
LTC/USD 4-Hour Chart
Litecoin is performing well after a serious downtrend.
Now traders have hit a brick wall at the psychological 40.00 level.
Any serious break to the upside will take out the trendline on the chart.
If the bears take control of the market then 36.00 is the support to watch out for.
Volume is still stronger on the sell-side so keep an eye on any increase during a buying phase.
Additional Levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|39.2573
|Today Daily Change
|2.2158
|Today Daily Change %
|5.98
|Today daily open
|37.0415
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|44.5875
|Daily SMA50
|52.0043
|Daily SMA100
|56.5581
|Daily SMA200
|78.8991
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|40.1607
|Previous Daily Low
|36.281
|Previous Weekly High
|46.3719
|Previous Weekly Low
|42.8434
|Previous Monthly High
|66.2492
|Previous Monthly Low
|42.351
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|37.7631
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|38.6787
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|35.4948
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|33.9481
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|31.6151
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|39.3744
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.7074
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|43.2541
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
