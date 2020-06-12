Lorenzo Stroe Lorenzo Stroe
Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD recovers better than most cryptos, up to $45 already

  • The entire crypto market suffered a significant crash yesterday on June 11.
  • LTC/USD has managed to recover quite well from its low at $42 and it’s eying up to $46 already.

Litecoin suffered a 7% crash yesterday on June 11 but the bulls are managing to recover really well as LTC is up 5% already. The recent crash seems to be closely related to a similar price action by the SP500 and other indices. 

LTC/USD daily chart

LTCUSD

LTC has lost the daily 12-EMA at $45.67 and the 26-EMA at $45.43 but it’s close to conquering both levels again. If bulls get rejected from any of these levels we could see further bearish action in the upcoming hours. The RSI hit oversold levels and has only bounced minimally which means bulls can still see more upside as long as they can break the EMA resistance levels.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

LTCUSD

Litecoin is currently trying to remain above the 4-hour 12-EMA at $44.8, but will still need to face the 26-EMA at $45.42. Creating a 4-hour uptrend will be tough for the bulls as they need to set a clear higher low compared to $42.08 and then a higher high.

LTC/USD technical levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 45.0835
Today Daily Change 1.8952
Today Daily Change % 4.39
Today daily open 43.1883
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 45.4506
Daily SMA50 45.2282
Daily SMA100 43.7938
Daily SMA200 49.5967
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 46.9442
Previous Daily Low 42.0848
Previous Weekly High 49.9214
Previous Weekly Low 44.5477
Previous Monthly High 50.0012
Previous Monthly Low 39.3673
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 43.9411
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 45.0879
Daily Pivot Point S1 41.2006
Daily Pivot Point S2 39.2129
Daily Pivot Point S3 36.3411
Daily Pivot Point R1 46.0601
Daily Pivot Point R2 48.9319
Daily Pivot Point R3 50.9196

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Crypto scary movie on the panel

Crypto scary movie on the panel

At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was. 

XRP/USD eyes $0.20 amid broad-based crypto recovery

XRP/USD eyes $0.20 amid broad-based crypto recovery

Ripple price, for the first time in two weeks broke the support at $0.20. The declines were in tandem with Bitcoin’s rejection from $10,000 to levels close to $9,000. 

ETH/USD unrelenting journey to $280

ETH/USD unrelenting journey to $280

The cryptocurrency market is painted with a large green-coated brush. The widespread bullish momentum is happening after almost two weeks of calm in the market.

LTC/USD recovery targets at $45.50

LTC/USD recovery targets at $45.50

Litecoin (LTC) recovered from Thursday's low at $42.12 and settled above $44.00 by press time; LTC/USD has gained 2.2% on Thursday, and lost over 4% of its value on a day-to-day basis, moving in sync with the market.

