Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD rallies remain vulnerable to being sold in current trend

Cryptos |
  • Litecoin price is trading in minor positive territory by some 2.7% in the session on Friday. 
  • LTC/USD is looking to snap the current four-session consecutive run of losses.
  • Critical near-term daily support should be noted at $40-39 range. 

 

LTC/USD weekly chart

The weekly structure remains largely tilted to the downside, which has very much been the case since late June. 

LTC/USD daily chart

Price action via the daily chart view is moving within a descending channel structure. 

 

Spot rate:                  40.30

Relative change:      +2.70%

High:                          41.50

Low:                           39.61

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 41.0801
Today Daily Change 1.0434
Today Daily Change % 2.61
Today daily open 40.0367
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 41.9532
Daily SMA50 48.6586
Daily SMA100 53.9519
Daily SMA200 75.7779
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 41.7412
Previous Daily Low 39.6308
Previous Weekly High 44.0681
Previous Weekly Low 35.9836
Previous Monthly High 66.2492
Previous Monthly Low 42.351
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 40.437
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 40.935
Daily Pivot Point S1 39.1979
Daily Pivot Point S2 38.3591
Daily Pivot Point S3 37.0875
Daily Pivot Point R1 41.3084
Daily Pivot Point R2 42.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 43.4188

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

