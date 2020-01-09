Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD possible dangerous evening star formation

- Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by some 0.40% in the session on Thursday.
- LTC/USD lost a run of six consecutive days in the green, with a negative close on Wednesday.
- Price action formed a daily evening star formation, indicating a possible reversal.
LTC/USD daily chart
A strong barrier of resistance should be noted at $48.50, where the price topped on Wednesday, a high area seen between 23 November - 1 December.
LTC/USD 60-minute chart
Price action has formed a bearish flag via the 60-minute, subject to a breakout south.
Spot rate: 45.13
Relative change: -0.25%
High: 45.72
Low: 44.87
