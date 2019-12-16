Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD narrowing technical formation with breakout looming

Litecoin price is trading in the red in the session by some 1.20%.

LTC/USD remains vulnerable to further downside risks, as price moves within a bearish technical structure.

The price is narrowing, which has been the case since late November, a breakout is eyed.

LTC/USD weekly chart

The price is running towards its seventh consecutive week trading in the red. There is still a lack of reversal signage at present for LTC/USD. Risks loom of a fast move back down to $30.

LTC/USD daily chart

Price action is moving within a bearish pennant structure, subject to a potential breakout and another wave of selling.

Spot rate: 43.69

Relative change: -1.20%

High: 44.46

Low: 43.28