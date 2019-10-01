John Isige John Isige
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD lags after the general market recovery

Cryptos |
  • Litecoin’s consolidation hints a breakout in the short-term.
  • Both short-term and long-term picture remains positive despite the lethargic reaction to the broad-based recovery on the market.

Spot rate: $56.86

Relative Change: +0.7

Open: $56.18

High: $57.73

Low: $55.48

Trend: Generally bullish

LTC/USD daily chart

Litecoin price continues to hold above $50 support even though the upside is capped under $60.

In the near-term, a forming falling wedge pattern could result in a breakout targeting $100.

LTC/USD four-hour chart

The short-term pennant chart pattern gives way for the ongoing shallow recovery.

The relative strength index (RSI) shows a gradually improving technical picture.

Litecoin’s immediate upside is limited by the 50 simple moving average (SMA).

LTC/USD 60' chart

Litecoin price is still trading inside a falling wedge pattern hinting a breakout targeting $80 and $100 respectively.

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 56.8747
Today Daily Change 0.6996
Today Daily Change % 1.25
Today daily open 56.1751
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 66.3823
Daily SMA50 69.5935
Daily SMA100 86.9487
Daily SMA200 88.4711
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 56.4699
Previous Daily Low 52.6067
Previous Weekly High 74.1981
Previous Weekly Low 50.399
Previous Monthly High 80.2956
Previous Monthly Low 50.399
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 54.9941
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 54.0824
Daily Pivot Point S1 53.698
Daily Pivot Point S2 51.2208
Daily Pivot Point S3 49.8348
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.5611
Daily Pivot Point R2 58.947
Daily Pivot Point R3 61.4242

 

 

