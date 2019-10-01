Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD lags after the general market recovery

- Litecoin’s consolidation hints a breakout in the short-term.
- Both short-term and long-term picture remains positive despite the lethargic reaction to the broad-based recovery on the market.
Spot rate: $56.86
Relative Change: +0.7
Open: $56.18
High: $57.73
Low: $55.48
Trend: Generally bullish
LTC/USD daily chart
Litecoin price continues to hold above $50 support even though the upside is capped under $60.
In the near-term, a forming falling wedge pattern could result in a breakout targeting $100.
The short-term pennant chart pattern gives way for the ongoing shallow recovery.
The relative strength index (RSI) shows a gradually improving technical picture.
Litecoin’s immediate upside is limited by the 50 simple moving average (SMA).
LTC/USD 60' chart
Litecoin price is still trading inside a falling wedge pattern hinting a breakout targeting $80 and $100 respectively.
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.8747
|Today Daily Change
|0.6996
|Today Daily Change %
|1.25
|Today daily open
|56.1751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|66.3823
|Daily SMA50
|69.5935
|Daily SMA100
|86.9487
|Daily SMA200
|88.4711
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.4699
|Previous Daily Low
|52.6067
|Previous Weekly High
|74.1981
|Previous Weekly Low
|50.399
|Previous Monthly High
|80.2956
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.399
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|54.9941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|54.0824
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|53.698
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51.2208
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|49.8348
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.5611
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|58.947
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|61.4242
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Bakkt launch triggered September’s plunge
Bitcoin bulls push for recovery from September’s dive but the upside is still limited. Two of the most notable events in September were the launch of Bakkt physically settled Bitcoin futures ...
IOTA price analysis: IOT/USD breaks out leading crypto recovery with a 4% gain
The cryptocurrency market is mostly in the green on the second day of this week’s trading. Spotting a 4% gain in value on the day, IOT/USD has hit an intraday high of $0.27935. other cryptos with relatively impressive gains are EOS, Bitcoin Gold and NEO.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD bulls claw back ground, fight for $8.00
Strong bullish momentum helped NEO climb to the 20th place in the global cryptocurrency rating. At the time of writing, NEO/USD is changing hands at at $7.8 with over 10% gains on a day-on-day basis. The coin touched $8.15 during early Asian hours but failed to hold the ground above critical resistance.
Tether surpassed Bitcoin as the most used cryptocurrency
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency with the total market value $151 billion. BTC has the biggest market share, close to 70%; and probably the biggest army of supporters. However, when it comes to usage, Bitcoin takes a back seat to another coin.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.