LTC/USD went down from $90.25 to $84.20 this Friday.

Daily price chart shows a reversal of bullish momentum.

LTC/USD daily chart

LTC/USD has had four bearish days in a row. This Friday, the price went down from $90.25 to $84.20. The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) acts as immediate market support, while the SMA 20 curve acts as resistance. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows a reversal of bullish momentum.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour LTC/USD chart is trending in a downwards channel formation. The price was inside the green Ichimoku cloud before it crashed down. The 4-hour market is also trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending within the oversold zone.

LTC/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart is trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. This Friday, ETH/USD went down from $90.25 to $85, where it met support. The price then bounced up to $86.35, met resistance and dropped to $84.20. The Elliot oscillator shows three straight bullish sessions.

Key Levels

LTC/USD Overview Today last price 83.9382 Today Daily Change -6.2629 Today Daily Change % -6.94 Today daily open 90.2011 Trends Daily SMA20 93.8386 Daily SMA50 107.4465 Daily SMA100 105.4527 Daily SMA200 81.1821 Levels Previous Daily High 92.7786 Previous Daily Low 87.832 Previous Weekly High 100.9918 Previous Weekly Low 83.4111 Previous Monthly High 127.2049 Previous Monthly Low 76.4679 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 89.7216 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.889 Daily Pivot Point S1 87.7625 Daily Pivot Point S2 85.324 Daily Pivot Point S3 82.8159 Daily Pivot Point R1 92.7092 Daily Pivot Point R2 95.2172 Daily Pivot Point R3 97.6558



