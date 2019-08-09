  • LTC/USD went down from $90.25 to $84.20 this Friday.
LTC/USD daily chart

LTC/USD has had four bearish days in a row. This Friday, the price went down from $90.25 to $84.20. The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) acts as immediate market support, while the SMA 20 curve acts as resistance. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows a reversal of bullish momentum.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour LTC/USD chart is trending in a downwards channel formation. The price was inside the green Ichimoku cloud before it crashed down. The 4-hour market is also trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending within the oversold zone. 

LTC/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart is trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. This Friday, ETH/USD went down from $90.25 to $85, where it met support. The price then bounced up to $86.35, met resistance and dropped to $84.20. The Elliot oscillator shows three straight bullish sessions.

Key Levels

LTC/USD

