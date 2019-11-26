John Isige John Isige
FXStreet

Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD get ready for $100 after defending $40 crucial support

Cryptos |

LTC is still dealing with oversold conditions despite the shallow recovery from lows around $42.

Litecoin has a short term bullish bias while the long term target remains unchanged at $100.

Spot rate: $46.18

Relative change: 0.53

Percentage change: 1.16%

Trend: Bullish

Volatility: Shrinking

LTC/USD daily chart

The five-month-long descending trendline resistance must come down for the desired bullish action to occur.

The 50 SMA and the 200 SMA wide gap clearly shows that the sellers are still in charge.

LTC/USD 240’ chart

Litecoin bulls wake up ready for revenge; the MACD’s bullish cross shows the short-term trend turning in the favor of the buyers.

The descending channel resistance barricades the immediate upside making recovery difficult.

LTC/USD 1-hour chart

Litecoin corrects higher above a short term ascending trendline support.

The 50 SMA and the 21 SMA come out as formidable support lines in the near-term.

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 46.1763
Today Daily Change 0.5268
Today Daily Change % 1.15
Today daily open 45.6495
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.2054
Daily SMA50 56.5498
Daily SMA100 62.2966
Daily SMA200 84.1152
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 47.5754
Previous Daily Low 42.351
Previous Weekly High 60.0877
Previous Weekly Low 43.6415
Previous Monthly High 64.1049
Previous Monthly Low 47.2078
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 45.5797
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 44.3467
Daily Pivot Point S1 42.8086
Daily Pivot Point S2 39.9676
Daily Pivot Point S3 37.5842
Daily Pivot Point R1 48.0329
Daily Pivot Point R2 50.4163
Daily Pivot Point R3 53.2573

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

