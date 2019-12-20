Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD flirting with critical $40 mark

- Litecoin price is trading in the green in the session by some 1.15%.
- LTC/USD is at risk of heading down to the next major area of support down at $20.
- Rallies continue to be sold given the stubborn bearish trend of which Litecoin remains within.
LTC/USD weekly chart
Price action is running at its sixth consecutive week in the red, a lack of signage this will change anytime soon.
LTC/USD daily chart
Earlier in the week, LTC/USD smashed before critical support at $40, now likely to prove as resistance.
Spot rate: 40.19
Relative change: +1.15%
High: 40.42
Low: 39.35
