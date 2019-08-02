Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD falls by 4.40% as bulls fail at the $100-level

  • LTC/USD fell from $99 to $94.60 this Friday.
  • The SMA 20 curve has taken a sharp turn and is acting as market support.

LTC/USD daily chart

The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve has taken a sharp turn and is acting as market support. The price has fallen from $99 to $94.60, as the bulls failed to go past $100. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows sustained bullish momentum. The SMA 50 is trending above the market, while the SMA 200 lies below.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

LTC/USD 4-hour price chart is trending within the red Ichimoku cloud. The 4-hour chart shows that the bulls are trying to rally together against the overall bearish domination. The price fell to $96.40 to $93.35 before the bulls picked it up to $94.60. The Elliot oscillator shows six straight bearish sessions.

LTC/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart shows that the price fell to $93.35 before the bulls fought back over the next three hours to bring the price back up to $94.60. The bears had managed to break below the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that it was undervalued before the bulls pushed it back inside. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator was creeping along the oversold zone before it went up to 42.42.

Key Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 94.6933
Today Daily Change -4.1908
Today Daily Change % -4.24
Today daily open 98.8841
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.7768
Daily SMA50 113.3007
Daily SMA100 103.9426
Daily SMA200 79.0258
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.9918
Previous Daily Low 95.8322
Previous Weekly High 101.588
Previous Weekly Low 86.7455
Previous Monthly High 127.2049
Previous Monthly Low 76.4679
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.0208
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.8032
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.147
Daily Pivot Point S2 93.4099
Daily Pivot Point S3 90.9875
Daily Pivot Point R1 101.3065
Daily Pivot Point R2 103.7289
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.466

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

