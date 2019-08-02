Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD falls by 4.40% as bulls fail at the $100-level

- LTC/USD fell from $99 to $94.60 this Friday.
- The SMA 20 curve has taken a sharp turn and is acting as market support.
LTC/USD daily chart
The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve has taken a sharp turn and is acting as market support. The price has fallen from $99 to $94.60, as the bulls failed to go past $100. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows sustained bullish momentum. The SMA 50 is trending above the market, while the SMA 200 lies below.
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
LTC/USD 4-hour price chart is trending within the red Ichimoku cloud. The 4-hour chart shows that the bulls are trying to rally together against the overall bearish domination. The price fell to $96.40 to $93.35 before the bulls picked it up to $94.60. The Elliot oscillator shows six straight bearish sessions.
LTC/USD hourly chart
The hourly chart shows that the price fell to $93.35 before the bulls fought back over the next three hours to bring the price back up to $94.60. The bears had managed to break below the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that it was undervalued before the bulls pushed it back inside. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator was creeping along the oversold zone before it went up to 42.42.
Key Levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.6933
|Today Daily Change
|-4.1908
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.24
|Today daily open
|98.8841
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.7768
|Daily SMA50
|113.3007
|Daily SMA100
|103.9426
|Daily SMA200
|79.0258
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|100.9918
|Previous Daily Low
|95.8322
|Previous Weekly High
|101.588
|Previous Weekly Low
|86.7455
|Previous Monthly High
|127.2049
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.4679
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|99.0208
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.8032
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.147
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.4099
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.9875
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|101.3065
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.7289
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.466
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
