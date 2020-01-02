- LTC/USD bulls must protect the $36.15 support line to prevent further downward movement.
- LTC/USD charts seven straight red sessions in the four-hour chart.
LTC/USD daily chart
LTC/USD fell from $41.60 to $39.45 so far this Friday as the downward trending line acts as market resistance. The price dropped below the support provided by the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve. The $36.15 support line needs to be defended by the bulls to prevent further downward movement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator dropped from 45.30 to 39, hinting that even further price drop may be around the horizon.
LTC/USD four-hour chart
LTC/USD dropped below the support provided by the red Ichimoku cloud and is sitting on the $39.40 support line. The SMA 50 has crossed over the SMA 20, which is a bearish sign. The Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight red sessions.
LTC/USD hourly chart
LTC/USD has had seven straight bearish sessions in the hourly chart, wherein its price fell from $41.35 to $39,50. It fell below the 20-day Bollinger Band in the process but has since managed to re-enter the Band. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bearish momentum.
Key Levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|39.4154
|Today Daily Change
|-2.1028
|Today Daily Change %
|-5.06
|Today daily open
|41.5182
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|41.1909
|Daily SMA50
|46.1943
|Daily SMA100
|51.9993
|Daily SMA200
|73.2738
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|41.9805
|Previous Daily Low
|41.0619
|Previous Weekly High
|42.7075
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.4533
|Previous Monthly High
|48.5063
|Previous Monthly Low
|35.9836
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|41.6296
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|41.4128
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|41.0599
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|40.6016
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|40.1412
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|41.9785
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|42.4388
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.8971
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
