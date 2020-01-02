LTC/USD bulls must protect the $36.15 support line to prevent further downward movement.

LTC/USD charts seven straight red sessions in the four-hour chart.

LTC/USD daily chart

LTC/USD fell from $41.60 to $39.45 so far this Friday as the downward trending line acts as market resistance. The price dropped below the support provided by the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve. The $36.15 support line needs to be defended by the bulls to prevent further downward movement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator dropped from 45.30 to 39, hinting that even further price drop may be around the horizon.

LTC/USD four-hour chart

LTC/USD dropped below the support provided by the red Ichimoku cloud and is sitting on the $39.40 support line. The SMA 50 has crossed over the SMA 20, which is a bearish sign. The Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight red sessions.

LTC/USD hourly chart

LTC/USD has had seven straight bearish sessions in the hourly chart, wherein its price fell from $41.35 to $39,50. It fell below the 20-day Bollinger Band in the process but has since managed to re-enter the Band. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bearish momentum.

Key Levels

LTC/USD Overview Today last price 39.4154 Today Daily Change -2.1028 Today Daily Change % -5.06 Today daily open 41.5182 Trends Daily SMA20 41.1909 Daily SMA50 46.1943 Daily SMA100 51.9993 Daily SMA200 73.2738 Levels Previous Daily High 41.9805 Previous Daily Low 41.0619 Previous Weekly High 42.7075 Previous Weekly Low 39.4533 Previous Monthly High 48.5063 Previous Monthly Low 35.9836 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 41.6296 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 41.4128 Daily Pivot Point S1 41.0599 Daily Pivot Point S2 40.6016 Daily Pivot Point S3 40.1412 Daily Pivot Point R1 41.9785 Daily Pivot Point R2 42.4388 Daily Pivot Point R3 42.8971



